Ranveer Singh flaunts his rare and super expensive Yeezy Foam Runners; Can you guess its COST?

Ranveer Singh, who will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, made heads turn with his uber cool pair of sneakers and its cost will blow your mind.

Ranveer Singh has been one of the most talked about actor in Bollywood for a reason. The handsome hunk has not just carved a niche for himself not just with his dapper looks and incredible acting prowess but his style statements are also a thing among the audience. The Dil Dhadakne Do star actor never fails to grab the eyeballs every time he steps out be it for a casual outing or a red carpet event. And while Ranveer’s fashion statements are always the talk of the town, this time the handsome hunk is making the headlines for a different reason.

The Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela actor was recently papped in the city and was sporting a comfy outfit this time. In the pics, Ranveer was seen wearing a mauve coloured without sleeves t-shirt which he had paired with a brown coloured pyjama. The actor had completed his look with funky glasses and was also wearing a mask. However, it was his white sneakers that stole the show. Ranveer was wearing a pair of expensive Ranveer Singh flaunts his rare and super expensive Yeezy Foam Runners. And before you start wondering the price of these uber cool sneakers, we will tell you the price. This pair of Ranveer Singh flaunts his rare and super expensive Yeezy Foam Runners are worth Rs 1.34 lakh. Yes! You read it right.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ranveer currently has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in ’83, YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

