Ranveer Singh flaunts his ripped physique as he goes ‘down and dirty’ giving major Monday motivation; See Post

Ranveer Singh’s recent Instagram post will drive away your Monday blues as he goes shirtless to show off his bulked up avatar.
27574 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh flaunts his ripped physique as he goes 'down and dirty' giving major Monday motivation; See Post
Ranveer Singh is one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood for a reason. He has carved a niche for himself as one of the most versatile and quirky actors in the industry and has also made a space for himself in the A-listers league. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, Ranveer has also emerged as a fitness icon for millennials. In fact, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor doesn’t shy away from sweating it hard in the gym and unlock his beast mode for his character.

And while his fans are waiting for him to rule the silver screen once again, the actor is busy getting into a perfect shape for his upcoming projects. In fact, he even gives a glimpse of his bulked up mode on social media dishing out major fitness goals. However, Ranveer’s recent Instagram post had sent the internet on a meltdown as he went shirtless to flaunt his chiselled physique. In the pic, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was showing of his bearded look and it looked like he was clicked soon after a rigorous workout. Sending out major Monday motivation, Ranveer captioned the image as, “Down & Dirty #mondaymotivation.”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Down & Dirty #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, will be seen in YRF’s upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. Besides, he will also be working in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is 'back under the arclights' and wows fans with his intense look; See Photos

Credits :Ranveer Singh's Instagram

