Ranveer Singh flaunts his sneakers in his latest PICS and proves to be a true blue shoe lover

Actor is one of the stars who always manages to steal the show with his style. From his attire to his swanky accessories, the Simmba star commands attention when he steps out and millions of his followers look up to him for fashion inspiration. Now, in his latest photos, Ranveer flaunted his swanky and expensive sneakers as he stepped out in his car and managed to steal the show with his look. Not just this, he grabbed attention with his cool look with a selfie while heading out.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared two photos while stepping out in his car. In the first photo, Ranveer can be seen sitting in the front seat of his car. He is seen sporting a black vest with a matching jacket and a cool pair of oversized red sunglasses. Ranveer's hair is tied up in a ponytail and well, the actor can be seen smiling for a selfie. He added a Punjabi track in the background of the photo. If his cool and flashy sunglasses weren't enough to grab the attention, his sneakers surely were. Ranveer shared a photo of his expensive footwear and managed to give all a sneak peek of his shoe love.

Take a look:

Last night, Ranveer joined his co-star from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and headed to 's residence. Alia and Ranveer were snapped arriving at the director's house for a get-together. The actor has been in the headlines lately owing to his bromance photos from the football field with as well.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in a couple of upcoming projects including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, '83 and Cirkus. The actor is also a part of , starrer Sooryavanshi. It is helmed by Rohit Shetty.

