Ranveer Singh flaunts his swag in cool shades & red cap as he jams to Crazy Town's Butterfly in a car selfie

Ranveer Singh often jams in his car and shares photos while heading out in town. Recently, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor shared a cool selfie that has left his fans in awe.

Among the stars who are known for their cool style and off beat looks, 's name shines right at the top. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor often is seen sharing stunning glimpses of his looks and style on social media with fans. Not just this, at times, Ranveer also takes his fans inside his workouts and leaves them motivated. Now, recently, Ranveer shared a cool selfie on his handle along with an old English number that has left fans nostalgic as well as in awe of his style.

Taking to his Instagram story, the '83 star shared a selfie that offered a closer look at his stylish look of the day. In the selfie, Ranveer is seen wearing a cool denim jacket with red beret and a tee. Not just this, he teamed this up with an uber cool pair of sunglasses that had a white frame. The actor was seen posing for the camera while he sat in his car and jammed to his favourite music. In the background, we could hear the song Butterfly by Crazy Town.

Just yesterday, Ranveer gave fans a treat with his tanned and muscular photo and left everyone gushing. The handsome star's buff muscles also had impressed Tiger Shroff.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has been busy with the shoot of his film, Cirkus. Besides this, he will be seen in , starrer Sooryavanshi in a small role. He also has '83 lined up for release this year. The film also stars and it was postponed last year due to COVID 19 shutdown. Another film that Ranveer will be seen in is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film stars Ranveer in the lead and is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

