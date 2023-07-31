Ranveer Singh flaunts hot bod from RRKPK's prep days in throwback photo; Deepika Padukone 'likes' it

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Amidst that, the actor posted a #MondayMotivation post on Instagram. The post is a throwback picture from the time when he started preparing for the role of Rocky Randhawa, his character in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh shares a throwback pic from ‘RockyEra’ and Deepika Padukone reacts

After Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself in the gym, his fans and admirers couldn't keep calm. The picture, as the caption reveals, is from the era when the actor started preparing for Rocky Randhawa. Ranveer is flaunting his chiseled abs and perfectly toned physique in the new photo on his Instagram.

What is more beautiful and heart-melting is that Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone reacted to the post. The actress showered her love on it. Deepika liked the post.

There’s no doubt that this power couple never takes a step back from appreciating one another. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jumka song and tries to copy Rocky’s accent

In a recent video posted by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram, Deepika Padukone is seen dancing in the car to the song What Jhumka, which can be heard everywhere nowadays. The video features Deepika doing the exact steps of the song. Later on, Ranveer makes her copy his, aka, Rocky’s accent and urges her to say, “This is Rocky Randhawa this side. Hi, Babes! Love you from last life.” Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rocky Randhawa, the character played by Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been receiving a lot of praise from the audience and fellow Bollywood celebrities. While fans cannot stop adoring Singh’s perfectly toned physique in the film, Bollywood cannot stop heaping praise on his acting skills. More than that, the audience and his friends love his accent in the movie. Interestingly, Delhi-based Instagrammer Yuvraj Dua was the dialect coach for the actor. Amongst all the good things, wife Deepika Padukone is seen appreciating and enjoying her husband’s success at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in key roles also features veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, amongst others. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie was released in theatres on July 28.

