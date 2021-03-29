Ranveer Singh flaunts trendy animal print shoes & hat as he shares his latest photoshoot PICS

Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share pictures of his funky new outfit. Take a look at the actor's well-coordinated attire.

When it comes to style, always tops the list. The actor has a rad taste in fashion, which is evident from all his public appearances. Whenever the star heads out in the city, he is papped looking his best self. The actor is unafraid to flaunt his amazing and funky new looks. As he often experiments with colours, his attires are rarely plain and simple. The bold celebrity confidently oozes creativity whenever he picks an outfit.

Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his latest photoshoot. In the snaps, the star can be seen wearing comfy lilac pants and a black graphic t-shirt. The actor also matched his shades and the colour of his outfit, with a similar purple hue and a black rim. The star striked multiple poses as he flaunted his cool look. The actor also wore animal print shoes along with a hat with a similar print. Fans of the star were impressed by his style and dropped a stream of fire emojis under the posts to show their love.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

A few days ago, the star had shared mushy memories from his set as his wife and actress Deepika Padukone joined him. Ranveer posted two boomerangs in which Deepika can be seen pecking the actor on the cheek. Soon after he posted the pictures, Deepika dropped a sweet comment on it, calling her husband 'too handsome' with a heart eyes emoticon. The two truly made everyone’s hearts swoon with the adorable posts.

