Ranveer Singh follows Alia Bhatt’s footsteps, recreates Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s Tum Kya Mile in budget

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ever since their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was announced. This film will mark the return of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 7 years. Well, recently the first song of the film Tum Kya Mile was released and it has already become a chartbuster. The gorgeous locations, the sizzling chemistry, and everything else has paved the way straight into the hearts of all the fans. Alia recently created a reel on the song from Dubai Beach and won our hearts and now Ranveer has followed in her footsteps and we bet it is going to leave you in splits.

Ranveer Singh recreates Tum Kya Mile

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh shared a video of him recreating the popular song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He can be seen wearing a beige colored shirt over blue colored denim and paired it with brown shoes. He can be seen dancing in front of several changing locations from beaches to hills to snowy mountains. This came right after Alia Bhatt’s reel where she recreated the song from Dubai’s beach. Sharing this reel, Ranveer wrote, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha #TumKyaMile.”

Check it out:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

As mentioned before, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. His previous directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil hit the theatres in 2016 and ended up as an average grosser. Ranveer Singh is appearing in the role of Rocky in the film, which stars Alia Bhatt as Rani. As per the reports, the romantic drama revolves around the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, who come from Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the key roles.

