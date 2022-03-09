Ranveer Singh gatecrashes Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s interview & their reaction is hilarious; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has been praised for her performance and fans are going gaga over it. The magical duo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia has created wonder even at the box office. Till now you all must have seen these two in conversation with several media portals for the promotion of their film. But today, a video of Alia taking Sanjay’s interview came out and it is undoubtedly one of the best interviews. Well, what caught our attention was Ranveer Singh gate crashing the interview at the end.