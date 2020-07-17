Ranveer Singh gears up for a look test of Zoya Akhtar’s next with a visit to his salon? Here’s what we know

Recently, Ranveer Singh’s hairstylist took to Instagram to share a photo of the actor on social media when he visited his salon after 4 months of COVID 19 lockdown. Amid this, a report has come in stating that Ranveer may have discussed his look for Zoya Akhtar’s crime film also starring Katrina Kaif.

Amid the pandemic, had been spending the lockdown time with wife . From sleeping away to relishing good food, Singh made sure he makes the most of the free time before he returns to work. Speaking of this, as per reports, Ranveer is a part of Zoya Akhtar’s next which is a crime drama also reportedly starring . While details about the project haven’t been officially announced, it seems that Ranveer has begun the groundwork for his look by visiting the salon.

Recently, Ranveer’s photo of visiting his favourite hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar, 4 months after the lockdown, have been doing rounds on social media. Now, as per a report in Mid-Day, the visit to his salon and hairstylist wasn’t just a routine affair but for Zoya’s film’s look test. The report further stated that in the film, Ranveer may be pulling off two looks, one as a cop and one as a gangster. The report stated that he will be seen as an undercover cop in a gang’s world. Hence, for both, the actor reportedly discussed and deliberated with his hairstylist.

A source quoted to the daily, “Ranveer wants to make a strong impression with the first look and hence, went to Darshan's salon well ahead of the look test. The duo is in the process of creating two diverse avatars for him. While he will be clean-shaven for his cop act, the actor wants to try a dramatic look for the portions that will see him as a mole in the world of gangsters. Ranveer wore a mask and maintained social distancing as he ventured out after almost four months." Further, the same source told the daily that the film may not roll before 2021.

Well, if this turns out to be true, fans of Ranveer can be assured that the actor will once again do his best to fit the skin of his character. The same hairstylist also reportedly styled Ranveer for Gully Boy, Padmaavat and more. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 with Deepika Padukone and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While no release date has been announced for ‘83, it has been reported that the film may release on Christmas, if all goes well with reopening of theatres post COVID 19. Apart from this, Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

