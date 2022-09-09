Ranveer Singh gets a new bodyguard in Tamannaah Bhatia; Says ‘Aaj main bahut protected feel kar raha hun’

All eyes are on Tamannaah Bhatia ever since her movie Babli Bouncer’s trailer has been released. The actress plays a lady bouncer in this film and the trailer has gotten all her fans quite excited to see her in this avatar. Well, not only fans even Bollywood celebs are going gaga over Tamannaah’s role in the film and one of them is Ranveer Singh. At an event recently, both the actors came together and the Bajirao Mastani star could not stop appreciating the actress.

In the video, we can see Ranveer Singh looking dapper in a maroon kurta as he paired it over a white pyjama and wore a red Nehru jacket with white embroidery. He also wore brown sunglasses and hugged Tamannaah Bhatia who looked magnificent in a golden saree. Madhur Bhandarkar too stood with them and looked fab in a white kurta pyjama. While hugging Tamannaah, Ranveer said, "Aaj main bahut protected feel kar raha hu kyuki meri Babli bouncer yaha hai aur wo meri puri tarah se hifasat karegi." To this Tamannaah said, "Puri jee jaan se hifasat karungi."