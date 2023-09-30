Ranveer Singh gets back into Simmba mode for Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again; see BTS pic
Ranveer Singh, who is set to return as super cop Simmba in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty project Singham again, recently shared a BTS pic, flaunting his muscular physique.
Key Highlight
-
Ranveer Singh is set to play Simmba once again in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again
-
The actor started shooting for the Rohit Shetty directorial, in which he plays an extended cameo
-
Recently, Ranveer dropped a stunning BTS pic on his Instagram story, in his Simmba look
Ranveer Singh has proved his versatility as an actor over the years with back-to-back brilliant performances on silver screens. The Padmaavat actor is one of those rare leading men of the contemporary Hindi cinema, who can play a ruthless antagonist and an innocent, lovable boy-next-door, with the same ease.
After winning the hearts of audiences as the titular character Rocky Randhawa in the recent blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is now set to reprise his super cop character Simmba, in Singham Again. As per the latest updates, the talented actor is currently shooting for the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.
Ranveer Singh drops BTS pic as he plays Simmba again
Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning BTS picture from the sets of Singham Again. In the picture, the popular star is seen in his signature Simmba look, in a perfectly-combed hairdo, twirled mustache, and a pair of black aviator glasses. Ranveer flaunted the amazing muscular physique he is sporting for the character in the picture, in a black vest and matching trousers. The million-dollar picture was posted along with the highly famous Singham theme song, and a fun Simmba sticker.
Have a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram post, below:
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh reveals Ranveer Singh created playlist for Karan Johar’s party; SRK, Salman Khan danced
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are...