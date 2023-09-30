Ranveer Singh gets back into Simmba mode for Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again; see BTS pic

Ranveer Singh has proved his versatility as an actor over the years with back-to-back brilliant performances on silver screens. The Padmaavat actor is one of those rare leading men of the contemporary Hindi cinema, who can play a ruthless antagonist and an innocent, lovable boy-next-door, with the same ease.

After winning the hearts of audiences as the titular character Rocky Randhawa in the recent blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is now set to reprise his super cop character Simmba, in Singham Again. As per the latest updates, the talented actor is currently shooting for the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Ranveer Singh drops BTS pic as he plays Simmba again

Recently, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning BTS picture from the sets of Singham Again. In the picture, the popular star is seen in his signature Simmba look, in a perfectly-combed hairdo, twirled mustache, and a pair of black aviator glasses. Ranveer flaunted the amazing muscular physique he is sporting for the character in the picture, in a black vest and matching trousers. The million-dollar picture was posted along with the highly famous Singham theme song, and a fun Simmba sticker.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram post, below:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: DJ Ganesh reveals Ranveer Singh created playlist for Karan Johar’s party; SRK, Salman Khan danced