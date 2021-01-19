Ranveer Singh gets a chic tribute as fan gifts him a hand painted jacket to celebrate actor's decade in cinema.

The jacket, painted by Pune-based artist Chandni Advani, is a testament to Ranveer Singh's hard work and popularity. Check it out below.

Over the years, has not only entertained us with a variety of characters but also captured the hearts of millions. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the actor is loved across generations. Just last month, the actor completed 10 eventful years in the Hindi film industry and he even visited the cinemas to celebrate it. While his fans were more than ecstatic, one die-hard fan gifted Ranveer a special hand-painted jacket which has now made it to his closet.

The jacket, painted by Pune-based artist Chandni Advani, is a testament to Ranveer's hard work and popularity. Focusing on the actor's major milestones, it took Chandni 2 years to paint the jacket.

﻿Speaking about her efforts and love for the actor, she said, "Ranveer Singh is the most charismatic superstar that has ever graced Bollywood. To us, he is the ultimate showman because through his films and the way he leads his life, Ranveer is constantly entertaining and connecting with us. he keeps spreading happiness. This is why his fans, like me, are so devoted to seeing him succeed and scale newer heights. This jacket is inspired from his showmanship and is dedicated to his decade in cinema. For us, he has contributed hugely in changing the landscape of cinema and I wanted to encapsulate that emotion. It is a tribute to his talent, his body of work and the precious legacy that he is constantly building," 23-year-old Chandni Advani said.

Check out the chic tribute by a fan to Ranveer Singh:

The actor has been a busy bee as he has commenced shooting for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. His upcoming projects inclusing exciting films like Kapil Dev’s biopic '83 and the social entertainer Jayesbhai Jordaar.

