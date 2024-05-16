Ranveer Singh gets emotional after 'icon' Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: 'Bittersweet moment for us'

Football legend Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from the Indian national team through a heartfelt video shared on his social media platforms this Thursday morning. He is widely regarded as one of India's greatest players, known for elevating the profile of Indian football both at home and abroad.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Sunil Chhetri's retirement

Taking to Instagram, footballer Sunil Chhetri posted a video in which he announced his retirement. In the nine-minute-51-second-long video post on X, Chhetri reminisced about the high and low points in his long career and expressed grief over his decision. "The feel that I recollect in the last 19 years is a very nice combination of duty, pressure and immense joy," the 39-year-old Chhetri said while announcing his decision to retire.

"Every training that I do with the national team, I just want to enjoy. The game against Kuwait demands pressure, we need the three points to qualify for the next round. It's hugely important for us," the skipper added. He said, "One last game... for all our sakes...let's win the game and we can depart, happily."

Ranveer Singh's reaction

Actor Ranveer Singh got all emotional and wrote in the comments section, "ICON. HERO. LEGEND. A bittersweet moment for us, who have been touched and inspired by your greatness. Thank you for bringing us so much joy and glory, Captain. Love you forever!"

About Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri, who made his debut in 2005, has scored 94 goals for the country, having scored his first goal during the same match. He will leave the scene as India's all-time top scorer and most-capped player. He is also third in the list of goal scorers among active players behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sunil Chhetri will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, 2024, bringing the curtains down on a glorious two-decade career. Now that Chhetri has hung up his boots, a question that's sure to plague fans and players alike will be "After Chhetri, who?"

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again which is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Apart from Ajay and Ranveer, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

After Singham Again, Ranveer will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is expected to go on the floors in Feb 2025. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed recently that the actor will also be collaborating with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for his upcoming film Rakshas.

Ranveer Singh has also signed a brand-new film that went on floors as early as April/May 2024. According to our sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh is also on the verge of signing a big-budget action thriller with National Award-Winning director, Aditya Dhar.

