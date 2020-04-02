Ranveer Singh gets his revenge from Deepika Padukone as she devours 'Nutella' Khilji; calls it sweet revenge

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are definitely making the most of their time together and here's a little something that is going to have your hearts. Check out Ranveer's photo right here.

has taken to social media to spend this time at home in productivity and so, she keeps sharing these photos amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The actress has named these series of photos and calls it 'Productivity in the time of COVID 19." Right from working out to working at home, the actress continues to give in updates on how has she been spending her day and well, today's update happened to be himself.

Yes, Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer sleeping and she also put a name tag on him (since that is what she was busy doing in the previous episode) and well, it looks like he was unaware of when she took the photo. And now, Ranveer took to social media as he shared a photo of Deepika enjoying her Nutella with 'Khilji' printed on it. Ranveer added his ever so charming wittiness in the caption and wrote, "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji ! Revenge is sweet indeed ! #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact."

Check out Deepika Padukone's photo shared by Ranveer Singh here:

Meanwhile, both DP and Ranveer have been keeping busy at home as they indulge in household chores, enjoy their time binge-watching things, and whatnot. Both of them keep sharing updates, and most important of all, they both make sure they urge fans to stay home given the ongoing pandemic.

