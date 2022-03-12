Ranveer Singh gets a special Number 1 jersey from football icon Ledley King; See Pic

Ranveer Singh has been a die-hard football fan since childhood. From cheering for his favourite EPL team, Arsenal to heading to a different country to be a part of the premier leagues, Ranveer has been seen doing everything for his love for the game. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela actor is currently in the United Kingdom to watch the prestigious premier league football. And while he has been sharing updates from the event, Ranveer witnessed a special moment during the event as he met football icon Ledley King.

But it didn’t end here as Ledley King’s special gesture towards Ranveer has got the superstar grinning from ear to ear and is grabbing a lot of attention. The football star presented a customised No 1 jersey to the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. The jersey had the actor's last name written on it and Ranveer was overwhelmed getting it. Ranveer uploaded the image on social media wherein he was delighted with Ledley’s special gesture.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s pic with Ledley King:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, will be next seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Besides, he is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde along with Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shaban Azmi in key roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh says he wants to be the first at trying something path-breaking: I'm hungry for more