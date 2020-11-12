Ranveer Singh gets trolled for greeting crowd of fans atop his car amid COVID 19; See Posts

Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to fall victim to internet trolls. The actor is being slammed for greeting fans atop his car amid pandemic.

Bollywood celebrities often become victims of online trolling. From to , stars have often been trolled on social media. And, is the latest celeb who has become a target of harsh online criticism. The Gully Boy actor has been badly trolled on social media after a video of him entertaining a crowd of fans amid coronavirus went viral. In the clip, the actor can be seen greeting his fans as he climbs on top of his car.

From throwing flying kisses to posing with the heart sign, the Padmaavat star sent his fans into a frenzy. However, this gesture of the actor didn’t go down well with some of the netizens as they slammed him for flouting the guideline of social distancing. As the video went viral on social media, netizens pointed out that it seemed irresponsible behaviour on his behalf to entertain such gatherings amid pandemic. One user commented on the video, “Now I lost respect for these people.” Other said, "this cartooon." Another wrote, “Marketing by his PR manager.” Another user commented below the video, “These people don't have humanity n ethics...just thy live for money n fame.”

Few days ago, Twinkle Khanna was attacked by netizens. The troll replaced ’s face from Laxmii’s poster and replaced it with Twinkle’s face. Hitting back at the troll, the star wife tweeted, “Trolls are helpful just when I was looking for the image for (column link). Crop rather than repost! One added ’3rd class .You make joke about God.’I’m tempted to reply,’God clearly likes a good joke or she would not have made you.” On the work front, Ranveer has several good projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline and the actor has started shooting for the same.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

