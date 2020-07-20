  1. Home
Ranveer Singh gets a ‘Yojimbo’ hairstyle by wife Deepika Padukone and he can’t resist flaunting it

Ranveer Singh is making the head turns as he shared his new hairstyle given by wife Deepika Padukone in his recent Instagram post.
3403 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most sought after celebs in Bollywood who never fails to give serious relationship goals to couples. The couple has been married for over a year now and we just can’t get enough of their mushy romance. In fact, this adorable couple made the COVID 19 lockdown a lot more bearable with their adorable posts showing their love filled chemistry and fairytale moments. And once again, the Bajirao Mastani actress has taken the internet by a storm as he shared another interesting post.

This time, Ranveer is seen flaunting his new hairstyle which has been given by his wife Deepika. In the picture, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt and had his hair tied in small man bun which resembles the Japanese Samurai Yojimbo. While Ranveer was loving his new look, he even sought janta ka review for the same. The actor captioned the image as, “Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?”

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s new look styled by Deepika Padukone:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Besides, he will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janvhi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. To note, Takht will chronicle the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh which will be played by Vicky and Ranveer respectively.

Credits :Instagram

