Ranveer Singh gives a warm hug to Sunny Deol as he attends Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s sangeet; Watch VIDEO

The Deol family is now set to celebrate the wedding of Karan Deol, the elder son of senior actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. As reported earlier, Karan is set to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya, his longtime girlfriend, very soon. The couple's wedding festivities began earlier this week with a former engagement ceremony, and it was later followed by an intimate haldi. On Friday night, the Deol family celebrated Karan and Drisha's union with a grand sangeet, and many Bollywood celebs, including Ranveer Singh were spotted attending the event.

Ranveer Singh gives a warm hug

The young Bollywood superstar, who is said to be a close family friend of Sunny Deol and his family, attended Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's grand sangeet with his sister Ritika Singh Bhavnani. His wife Deepika Padukone, however, gave the event a miss due to her busy schedule. In a video that is now going viral on social media handles, Ranveer Singh is seen having a fun conversation with host Sunny and giving the senior star a warm hug. The Gadar actor, on the other hand, is seen enjoying Ranveer's presence and their conversation, with a wide, happy smile on his face. Later, the Gully Boy actor was also seen interacting with other guests and taking selfies with them.

Check out Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol's video, below:

Karan Deol and Drisha's wedding

As per the reports, the young couple, who are childhood sweethearts, have opted for an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, who is the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, will tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on June 17, Saturday. The couple is expected to host a reception at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on June 18.

Ranveer Singh's work front

The versatile actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming Karan Johar directorial which marks his second onscreen collaboration with popular star Alia Bhatt. The first teaser of the project is expected to be revealed on June 20. Later, Ranveer Singh will start shooting for Baiju Bawra, the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol and wife Tania set stage on fire, Dharmendra dances his heart out at Karan Deol's sangeet; WATCH