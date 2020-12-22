Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a headache via his Instagram Live, actress says 'Relax Karo Baby'

On his Instagram Live, Ranveer Singh headbanged to rapper Kaam Bhaari's track as he lip synced to the super fast lyrics while the car was in motion.

's energy knows no bounds and the actor proved it yet again. On Tuesday, Ranveer tuned in on Instagram Live just to catch up with his fans for a quick minute or two. While on his way to a shoot, Ranveer turned up the music and switched on his camera as he live streamed from his car ride. In the video, Ranveer headbanged to rapper Kaam Bhaari's track as he lip synced to the super fast lyrics while the car was in motion.

Wearing a muscle tank, a black jacket and mask, red cap and neon shades, Ranveer as usual looked uber cool as the space restricted him to go all out and start dancing. Apart from rapping to the beats, the actor also moved the camera in a fast motion making fans go crazy. While the video was definitely a treat for fans, looks like it gave a headache to his wife and actress .

The Chhapaak actress quickly popped on to Ranveer's live session and commented, "Relax Karo Baby..I'm getting a headache!," with multiple 'rofl' emojis. Deepika wasn't the only one, Ranveer's Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar also left a hilarious comment saying, 'Behave yourself' with a smiley emoji.

Check out Deepika's 'headache' comment on Ranveer's live session:

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared a video of himself rapping from his car. Just a few weeks ago, the actor had was listening to rap artist Tesher's song titled Young Shah Rukh and his video soon became viral on social media.

