Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone’s ‘Doobey’ a twist as he shares a kiss-able pic with her

Ranveer Singh has been head over heels in love with Deepika Padukone and never miss out on a chance to express it. He is often seen expressing his love for the Padmaavat actress and is also seen singing praises for her time and again. So, as Deepika Padukone has been creating a buzz for her recent release Gehraiyaan, Ranveer has also been doing his bit to promote the Shakun Batra directorial. And while the movie has been released today, Ranveer can’t stop gushing about Deepika’s performance in Gehraiyaan.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared an unseen mushy pic with Deepika Padukone wherein they were seen sharing a kissable moment. The pic happens to be clicked during one of their beach vacations and has set the internet on fire. In the caption, Ranveer reviewed Deepika’s performance in Shakun Batra directorial and stated that he is proud of her. He wrote, “Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial also features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. The movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Interestingly, Gehraiyaan marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa. Sharing her equation with the newcomers, Deepika told ETimes, “It was certainly something that I was cognisant of, as at any point, I didn’t want to make any of them feel intimidated or threatened. In fact, I gave Shakun the idea that we all go to Goa earlier and hang out, get to know each other and keep reading the script, as it is the kind of film where the relationships feel extremely real and organic. I would like to believe that I made them feel as comfortable as possible and not think of me with any preconceived idea of who I am. And to sort of connect with me the person, instead of the idea of me that they might have”.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone on her equation with newcomers in Gehraiyaan: Didn’t want to make them feel threatened