Ranveer Singh gives fans a glimpse of his quirky shades & mask in a car selfie as he dashes into a new day

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share a cool and quirky car selfie. The handsome Gully Boy star started his day with a touch of coolness and gave fans a glimpse of it.

If there is one actor in Bollywood who can pull off any style with ease and charm, it is . From out of the box outfit choices to his quirky colour picks, everything about Ranveer's style makes a cool statement about the star. Often, Ranveer gives fans a glimpse of his looks via his social media handle and leaves them asking for more. And once again, he did the same when he began his day with a cool selfie in his car and left fans gushing over his style and quirk.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer dropped a cool selfie in which he is seen sitting in his car. The handsome Gully Boy actor is seen clad in a green hoodie as he sits in the front seat of his car. With his green hoodie, Ranveer teamed up a cool and quirky black mask with a white print on it. Further, he is seen sporting black and white shades. The actor once again managed to pull off the quirky look with panache and left his fans asking for more.

A couple of times in the past too, Ranveer has given fans a sneak peek of his looks while he chills and jams to music in his car.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting for his film with Rohit Shetty that is titled Cirkus. Besides this, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films along with Maneesh Sharma. Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati businessman in the film. Besides this, he also has a film with Kabir Khan titled '83.

