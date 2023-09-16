Ranveer Singh gives flirtatious reaction to wife Deepika Padukone's latest look and it has a Jawan connection

Jawan's post-release event took place in Mumbai on September 15. The makers and the team organized the grand event to celebrate the film's massive success. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, and others graced the event. A while ago, Deepika shared a bunch of her pictures showcasing her gorgeous look from the event and her husband and actor who never misses an opportunity to praise his ladylove gave a flirtatious reaction and it has a connection with Jawan.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's latest look from Jawan's post-release event

A while ago, Deepika Padukone shared a bunch of her pictures where she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous look in a white saree featuring black borders. The actress applied sober makeup with a bright black kajal along with nude lipstick. Deepika also accessorized white-green stone earrings.

Reacting to his wife and actress Deepika's latest look, Ranveer Singh flirtatiously used the lines of Chaleya from Jawan. He wrote, "Ishq Mein Dil Bana Hai Ishq Mein Dil Fanna Hai Hooo000000oooooo."

One of the pictures also shows Deepika planting a kiss on King Khan's cheek. This picture won the hearts of fans.

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Ranveer's comment, one wrote, "Oh, you are one of the reasons why my standards are high! Such an amazing hubbs to deeps." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Reacting to SRK's picture with Deepika, one fan wrote, "it’s the last one for us too queen and king." Another commented, "Shahrukh was right when he said aankon mein Teri ajab si ajab ki adayein hai." "The KING and The QUEEN," wrote a third fan.

During the event, Shah Rukh and Deepika also danced to the song Chaleya from Jawan, with music director Anirudh Ravichander performing live on stage. SRK expressed his gratitude to Deepika for making a special appearance in the film and added, “It was very large-hearted of her. I know we are very close to each other, we love each other like family but even then sometimes work and profession comes in your head and heart. For her to have done this also as an actor, it's very gutsy."

