Ranveer Singh gives Monday motivation as he begins his week working out with ‘home gym buddy’ Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s recent picture amid self quarantine will strike the right chord with your heart and will make you go aww!

The coronavirus scar has been taking a toll on normal life as each one of us has been forced to stay inside our houses, the Bollywood celebrities seem to be enjoying this quarantine break as it has given them time off from their otherwise busy schedule. From enjoying sketching, to finding solace in small things, binge watching his favourite movies on OTT, enjoying video calls with her friends etc, every celebrity has found their way of enjoying this break. Amid these, Bollywood’s power couple and are also making the most of this break and enjoying spending time together. From enjoying their Nutella intakes to watching movies together and relishing their favourite delicacies, DeepVeer is certainly having some of the best moments.

And while they have been keeping their fans intrigued with frequent glimpses of their happy moments together, Ranveer’s recent Instagram post will once again leave you in awe. The Gully Boy star shared a beautiful post workout selfie with his lady love as he kickstarted his week with exercising with Deepika. In the picture, Ranveer was dressed in a red coloured t-shirt and was looking into the camera with swag as he hugged the Padmavat actress who was all smiles to be in the arms of her man. Calling Deepika his Monday motivation, Ranveer captioned the image as “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies.”

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s beautiful post workout pic to waive off your Monday blues:

Talking about the work front, after winning hearts in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika, who was last seen in Meghan Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, will be working in the official remake of Hollywood movie The Intern with . Besides, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress will also be collaborating with newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Kapoor for director Shakul Batra’s yet to be titled project. The much anticipated movie will be jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

