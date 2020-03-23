Ranveer Singh gives Monday motivation as he begins his week working out with ‘home gym buddy’ Deepika Padukone
The coronavirus scar has been taking a toll on normal life as each one of us has been forced to stay inside our houses, the Bollywood celebrities seem to be enjoying this quarantine break as it has given them time off from their otherwise busy schedule. From Salman Khan enjoying sketching, to Shraddha Kapoor finding solace in small things, Arjun Kapoor binge watching his favourite movies on OTT, Katrina Kaif enjoying video calls with her friends etc, every celebrity has found their way of enjoying this break. Amid these, Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also making the most of this break and enjoying spending time together. From enjoying their Nutella intakes to watching movies together and relishing their favourite delicacies, DeepVeer is certainly having some of the best moments.
And while they have been keeping their fans intrigued with frequent glimpses of their happy moments together, Ranveer’s recent Instagram post will once again leave you in awe. The Gully Boy star shared a beautiful post workout selfie with his lady love as he kickstarted his week with exercising with Deepika. In the picture, Ranveer was dressed in a red coloured t-shirt and was looking into the camera with swag as he hugged the Padmavat actress who was all smiles to be in the arms of her man. Calling Deepika his Monday motivation, Ranveer captioned the image as “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies.”
Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s beautiful post workout pic to waive off your Monday blues:
Talking about the work front, after winning hearts in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht. On the other hand, Deepika, who was last seen in Meghan Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, will be working in the official remake of Hollywood movie The Intern with Rishi Kapoor. Besides, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress will also be collaborating with newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Kapoor for director Shakul Batra’s yet to be titled project. The much anticipated movie will be jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
Comments
This picture is burning haters. Lol.
Good looking and talented couple.
Aww cuties.
Best thing on internet today.
Love birds.
Deepveer and Virat Anushka are the most genuine and loved couples.
Hot hot.
Deepika's no makeup look is awesome. She is a natural beauty.
Madly in love with each other. Love deepveer.
Sweet.
Most beautiful couple of Bollywood.
Power couple
Am I the only one uncomfortable with these PDAs .
Looks like he is high on something, guess what ?
super hot couple, stay happy
Cute Couple stay blessed.
attention de doooooooooooo
Hi Katrina PR
