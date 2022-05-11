Ranveer Singh glows with pride as Deepika Padukone joins Cannes Jury; Wonders ‘Mera number kabhi aayega kya?’

Deepika Padukone is an actress who has been a perfect example of beauty with brains. The actress had proved her mettle on the big screen several times and has left a mark with her thought process. Recently, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress made the headlines as she was selected to be on the Cannes jury this year. In fact, Deepika has already left to be a part of the prestigious event. Needless to say, her massive fan following is over the moon with the actress’ achievement.

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction To Deepika Padukone Being On Cannes Jury

Talking about it to Film Companion, Ranveer said that he is happy with Deepika’s achievement and has been glowing with pride. Recalling his reaction to the big news, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor said, “I was like wow. That was my reaction. This is just too amazing. And I am very proud of everything that she achieves every time it’s like I am her designated cheerleader. This is like baby is deciding which is the best from the best films in the world at the time, which is the better one. It’s so crazy”.

Ranveer wonders “Mera Number Aayega Kya?”

Furthermore, Ranveer also wondered if he will ever be called to be a part of a jury. “I thought to myself ‘yaar mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury me’. Aaj tk kisi ne bulaya ni hai, kisi jury pe ki aap decide kro kiska better hai performance. But Cannes, it’s mean like that’s huge,” he added. The Bajirao Mastani went on to sing praises for his ladylove and said that he admires Deepika for her achievements.

“She does stuff that is just unprecedented for a mainstream leading woman from Indian cinema and she is forging her own path in that sense and that’s something to be extremely proud of as a partner and I hugely admire her and I think nobody deserves it more than her because she is just so sincere in everything that she does and she works so hard. She deserves every bit of it and I am extremely proud of her,” Ranveer was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh reveals plans about having a baby with Deepika Padukone: It's definitely in the conversation