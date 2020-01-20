Ranveer Singh goes ‘Aila’ as Arjun Kapoor shares a photo with his late mom and calls them ‘same 2 same’

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his late mom. One couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the Panipat star and his mom. Ranveer Singh dropped a sweet comment on his bestie’s pic. Check it out.

Among Bollywood’s most adorable BFFs, if there is one duo whose banter always leaves internet in awe, it is and . Arjun and Ranveer have always got each other’s backs and their social media PDA often is the talk of the town. On Monday, Arjun began his week with a bit of nostalgia as a fan club shared a collage of his picture and his late mom Mona Kapoor’s photo. Seeing the uncanny resemblance, Arjun couldn’t resist and shared the same on his Instagram too.

Arjun shared the photo and wrote, “Same 2 Same,” with heart emoticons. While fans were still trying to recover from the cute picture, Arjun’s bestie, Ranveer dropped a heartwarming comment and was pleasantly surprised with the similarity between the picture of his BFF and his late mom. Ranveer wrote, “Aila,” along with emoticons to express his happiness on seeing the photo. Many other celebs commented on the photo and liked it including Siddhant Chaturvedi, his uncle Sanjay Kapoor and more.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Ranveer’s banter often is loved and in an interview, the Panipat star had revealed that he has told that he is her souten. A while back, a video of Ranveer and Arjun breaking into an impromptu dance at the screening of a film had gone viral. Recently too, Arjun had shared a workout video on which Ranveer dropped a doting comment. Come what may, the Gunday stars seem to share a friendship that remains unaffected by anything. When Arjun stepped into the shoes of Sadashiv Rao Bhau for Panipat he was compared to Ranveer’s Bajirao. But, Ranveer rooted for his bestie and Arjun too always praises his BFF's work.

