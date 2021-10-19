Ranveer Singh goes ‘Hayyyye’ on Anushka Sharma’s new post featuring Virat Kohli and Vamika

Anushka Sharma on Monday evening shared an adorable photo of her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika playing together. Fans and friends were left in awe as Anushka dropped the sweet picture. Ranveer Singh was one of the first celebrities to react to the post. Gushing over the pic, Ranveer wrote, “Hayyyye !” followed by several eye-heart emoticons. Rakul Preet, Masaba also dropped heart emojis on Anushka’s picture.

In the picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Hai actress captured an adorable father and daughter moment as they enjoyed playing together. The picture had Vamika dressed in a white coloured outfit and was sitting in her playing area surrounded by colourful balls. She looked ecstatic as she looked her at her father peeking in her playing zone. Virat, who was a sitting outside Vamika playing area was seen flaunting a big smile as he looked at his little munchkin. Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “My whole heart in one frame”.

Click HERE to see the post.

Earlier this year, in an interview, Virat talked about how Anushka has been a ‘pillar of strength’ for him and how they love spending quality time together. “We love being with each other. There is no other explanation for it at all. We realise more and more as we grow in life that it is really spending quality time together that matters at the end of the day because you are together for life,” he said on the podcast Not Just Cricket with Mark Nicholas.

On the work front, the actress has not announced any new projects. She welcomed her daughter earlier this year and was on break for a long time. Well, we all are waiting for her announcement about a new film.