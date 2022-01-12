Ranveer Singh goes old school with this mushy comment on Deepika Padukone's hair flip selfie

Deepika Padukone had set the internet on fire this morning as she had shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram. In the pic, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress was trying her hand at a hair flip selfie. While the pic went viral on social media in no time, according to the actress she had failed terribly at the pose. She even wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably”. However, the netizens have been in awe of her panache. And joining them, Ranveer Singh has also been singing praises for Deepika’s recent pics.

The Bajirao Mastani actor, who never shies away from expressing his love towards Deepika, took it as an opportunity to take his mushy romance a notch above. In fact, this time, Ranveer went the old school way to shower love on his ladylove as he shared a mushy comment on Deepika’s post. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon…….” along with heart and kiss emoticon. Needless to say, Ranveer’s comment on Deepika’s post has clearly won hearts. Isn’t it?

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika's post:

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Deepika have been married for over three years now. The couple had tied the knot after dating each other for around six years. They had even shared the screen space for the first time post marriage in Kabir Khan’s recent directorial 83 which chronicled the Indian cricket team’s journey during the 1983 World Cup. The movie featured Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika played the role of Romi Dev.

