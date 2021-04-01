Ranveer Singh goes on a photo sharing spree as he flaunts 4 stylish looks with shades in stunning selfies

Ranveer Singh is known to treat fans with his car selfies. Recently, the Gully Boy star treated fans with a series of selfies on social media and left all in awe of his style.

Among the stylish superstars in Bollywood, 's name shines right at the top. His cool looks that seem straight off the runway are a hit with his fans. No matter how quirky it gets, the Gully Boy star is able to pull off the most unique looks with confidence and style. Ranveer also loves to treat fans with photos of himself as he flaunts his unique looks and speaking of this, recently, the actor went on a photosharing spree and left fans in awe.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer dropped a couple of selfies out of which some were throwbacks and some were from recent times. However, the common thing in all 4 selfies was Ranveer's cool and unique style quotient. In one of the selfies, Ranveer is seen flaunting a cool mask with a graphic black tee and shades. In another, he is seen standing on the runway with an airplane in the backdrop. In another picture, we see Singh in his car and is clad in a floral jacket with a bucket hat and shades.

The actor even shared a selfie in which he is seen in a stylish formal look. With a brown jacket and white shirt, Ranveer added a cool pair of shades to complete his look. In all the selfies, Ranveer flaunted his cool style and left fans in awe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently shooting for Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. Recently, they kicked off the final schedule of the film and the actor shared a photo from the sets. Besides this, Ranveer also will be seen in '83 with . The film's release was postponed last year due to COVID 19 shutdown and now, it will release on June 4, 2021. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with director Divyang Thakkar.

