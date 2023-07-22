Ranveer Singh got minus 10 in THIS subject, says, ‘Anda mila tha’

Ranveer Singh has once again grabbed headlines for his candid confession during a recent media interaction. The actor, known for his energetic performances and quirky persona, was up and about promoting for his much-anticipated film movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring the talented Alia Bhatt. Amidst the promotional buzz, Ranveer shared a hilarious anecdote from his school days that left everyone in awe.

Ranveer Singh on his academic struggles

Ranveer Singh known for his characteristic wit, opened up about his academic struggles, particularly in the subject of mathematics. The revelation left the audiences in splits as the actor humorously disclosed that he once managed to score a shocking minus 10 out of 100 on a math test. A video has surfaced on the internet that shows the actor talking about his failure to score well. Ranveer Singh can be heard saying, “Zero on hundred se koi lower laaya hai? Main laaya hun. Jisko mila tha maths mein anda, Zero on hundred minus ten for talking, so minus ten on hundred.” Ranveer can be seen wearing an all-white outfit with spectacles and white sneakers.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh here:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are returning together onscreen for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This movie marks the return of Karan Johar in the directorial chair. The romantic comedy-drama revolves around Rocky and Rani who fall in love with each other and fight against their respective families to prove their love. Alongside Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features notable names such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The movie also features a few reputed names in the Bengali film industry like Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

