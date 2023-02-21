Ranveer Singh got selected for Band Baaja Baraat with Bhumi Pednekar’s help; Here’s how

Yash Raj Film’s The Romantics is a docu-series that reveals a lot of inside secrets of the production house and the films made by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. The series was released on Netflix on February 14 and the show is special because it also features Aditya Chopra’s rarest of rare interviews. The series has been receiving a lot of praise from fans. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Smriti Mundhra spoke about her experience of working on The Romantics, what went behind making this series possible, getting Aditya Chopra on camera for the first time, and Shah Rukh Khan’s deep connection with YRF and Aditya Chopra. Bhumi Pednekar helped Ranveer Singh in his audition for Band Baajaa Baraat

Talking about how he got his first break, Ranveer Singh revealed that casting director Shanoo Sharma had seen him and showed his pictures to Aditya Chopra. The producer did not find him good-looking or attractive but on Shanoo’s insistence, he took Ranveer’s screen test. Before the screen test, Ranveer revealed that Shanoo’s assistant had come to brief him. Her name was Bhumi Pednekar. "She was really professional and put me at ease," said Ranveer. The actor said that Bhumi had a very friendly approach and performed the scene for him, and with him. Ranveer confessed that it was because of Bhumi that his audition for Band Baaja Baaraat was so good. Chopra saw his audition and instantly had him on board that same evening.

The Romantics The streaming giant has globally released The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker’s docu-series, The Romantics, opens up the year for Netflix’s unscripted slate in India in 2023. The star-packed docu-series features 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF throughout its existence, and dive into Bollywood's history through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood and its leading stars a household name globally.

