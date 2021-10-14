Ranveer Singh gushes over Anushka Sharma and Vamika’s viral photo; See his cute reaction

Actor Ranveer Singh also could not escape the charm of the viral photo featuring Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika. The '83 actor joined the bandwagon of Btown celebs who could not stop gushing over the cute mother-daughter moment on Durga Ashtami this year. Recently, Anushka surprised everyone when she shared a heartwarming photo with her and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika on social media. In the viral photo, Anushka appeared to be playing with her 'little' girl Vamika on Durga Ashtami.

Taking to the comment section of Anushka's post, Ranveer dropped a comment dripping with love for the cute mother-daughter duo. His comment had several hearts and heart-eyes emojis for Anushka and Vamika. Along with the emoji loaded comment, Ranveer wrote, "Oh-lay." This is not the first time that Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika's cute moment has taken over social media. Previously, when Anushka and Virat celebrated Vamika's 6 months birthday in the UK, it left netizens in complete awe.

Take a look at Ranveer's comment:

Earlier, Tahira Kashyap, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other BTown celebs also reacted to Anushka and Vamika's cute photo. The picture also received a lot of love from Virat's fans and it went viral on social media in no time.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been quite active on social media lately. He is all set to be seen in a new quiz show on TV titled 'The Big Picture.' Besides this, Ranveer is gearing up for his big release in the coming months including Sooryavanshi and '83. Besides this, Ranveer will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Ranveer is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by Karan Johar.

