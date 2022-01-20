Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan trailer: 'My babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx'

The most awaited review on Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan trailer is just in and it’s exactly what we expected. Ranveer Singh, actor and husband of Deepika Padukone, took to his Instagram handle and described Shakun Batra’s upcoming film’s trailer ‘moody, sexy and intense’. On Thursday afternoon, after the filmmaker dropped the trailer of his next venture starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, fans rushed to social media handles to pen down their reviews. Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Shanya Kapoor, and others hailed the trailer.

And now, the ‘83’ star has shared his opinion on the ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer. While he used three words to describe the trailer, he has an interesting take on his wife’s role in the movie. Sharing the poster from the film featuring Deepika, the actor hailed the team and said, “Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir ? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa Naseer the Legend ! & my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx.” The actor’s review on social media was quickly noticed by Ananya Panday who took to the comment section and wrote, “You’re the fave” along with heart emoticons. Apart from the actress, Ranveer’s fans also shared their reviews in the comment section.

Take a look:

To note, Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. His directorial also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. It was earlier slated to release on January 25 however, was postponed earlier this month.

