Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘jaan’ Deepika Padukone’s new PIC; Internet is melting

As customary, Ranveer Singh didn't miss the opportunity to shower love on his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple was recently spotted attending an event in Mumbai.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on Dec 24, 2023   |  02:16 AM IST  |  3.5K
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Pic courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh on Instagram

Ever since Ranveer Singh met his ladylove, Deepika Padukone, he has been setting unrealistic love standards that are hard to meet. Like always, Ranveer Singh posted a love-filled comment as Deepika dropped a new picture in which she looked like a dream.

Related Story

fashion

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Ringing in the New Year with celebrity-approved sexy outfits

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s new PIC

It’s been five years since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became man and wife. However, the couple has been dating each other since they worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in August 2012. Since then, the actor has been showing the world how much he loves and adores his wife by dropping cheesy comments on her posts.

A while ago, Deepika dropped a new picture in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. The Piku actress wore a bright blue colored Banarasi saree with a full-sleeved blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, her hair tied in a sleek bun, and donning a bejeweled neckpiece, she exuded Mastani vibes.

Take a look at her photo:

Her husband didn't take much time to acknowledge his wife's post and was quick to comment on it. He penned, "Haye my jaan" with a love-struck emoji.

Take a look:

PC: Deepika Padukone on Instagram

Fans were delighted to see DP’s picture. They were also showering love on the IT couple of B-town. While some called her a ‘diamond’, others blessed the couple.

PC: Deepika Padukone on Instagram

In an interview with Jist Townhall, Gulshan Devaiah shared that he saw Ranveer falling in love with Deepika on the sets of Ram Leela. He said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule, when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

Advertisement

A month after announcing their wedding, they flew with their family and friends to Italy and got married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj at Lake Como. A couple of weeks ago, Ranveer also posted a picture of his wife kissing him on their fifth wedding anniversary.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal seek Usha Uthup’s blessings; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and more arrive at event

Advertisement
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: Deepika Padukone on Instagram
Entertainment News Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Bajirao Mastani Ramleela
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles