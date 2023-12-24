Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘jaan’ Deepika Padukone’s new PIC; Internet is melting

Ever since Ranveer Singh met his ladylove, Deepika Padukone, he has been setting unrealistic love standards that are hard to meet. Like always, Ranveer Singh posted a love-filled comment as Deepika dropped a new picture in which she looked like a dream.

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone’s new PIC

It’s been five years since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became man and wife. However, the couple has been dating each other since they worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in August 2012. Since then, the actor has been showing the world how much he loves and adores his wife by dropping cheesy comments on her posts.

A while ago, Deepika dropped a new picture in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. The Piku actress wore a bright blue colored Banarasi saree with a full-sleeved blouse. Keeping her makeup minimal, her hair tied in a sleek bun, and donning a bejeweled neckpiece, she exuded Mastani vibes.

Take a look at her photo:

Her husband didn't take much time to acknowledge his wife's post and was quick to comment on it. He penned, "Haye my jaan" with a love-struck emoji.

Take a look:

Fans were delighted to see DP’s picture. They were also showering love on the IT couple of B-town. While some called her a ‘diamond’, others blessed the couple.

In an interview with Jist Townhall, Gulshan Devaiah shared that he saw Ranveer falling in love with Deepika on the sets of Ram Leela. He said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule, when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

A month after announcing their wedding, they flew with their family and friends to Italy and got married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj at Lake Como. A couple of weeks ago, Ranveer also posted a picture of his wife kissing him on their fifth wedding anniversary.

