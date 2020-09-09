Ranveer Singh hails Amitabh Bachchan as ‘the king’ as Big B shares photos from the sets of KBC

After recovering from COVID 19, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati

There’d be hardly anyone who won’t be a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and has, on various occasions, revealed that he is one of the biggest fans of Big B. Although the two haven’t shared screen space, however, Ranveer always makes it a point to showcase his admiration for the legendary actor on social media. And in the latest, when Big B, who is quite active on social media, shared a photo featuring a silhouette of the actor from the sets of popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ranveer Singh dropped a comment that read, ‘love you king’ along with a crown emoji. Soon after, Big B replied to Ranveer Singh with a of heart emoticons.

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan makes it a point to send a hand-written note for any actor whose performance is loved by the legendary actor and so, post watching Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Amitabh Bachchan had sent a hand-written letter to the actor appreciating his performance as Murad. That said, after recovering from COVID 19, Big B has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati, and thanks to social media, he has been actively been sharing posts from the sets of the show and as soon as he kick-started the shooting, he wrote, “The work routine beginneth as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place. The world has become a different place... The world has changed.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 wherein he will play the role of Kapil Dev and also, Ranveer will be seen in ’s Takht

