Ranveer Singh has a cheeky reply when asked what he'll do if he wakes up as Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple were in a relationship for almost a decade but kept it away from the limelight, just until a little before they tied the knot in a private ceremony at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018, with only close friends and family in attendance. Since then, 'Deepveer' as their fans adorable call them, have been setting couple goals by sharing love-filled posts on their respective social media handles.

Ranveer recently attended the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he received the Etoile d'Or award. During the event on the red carpet, the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, was asked about the first thing he will do when he wakes up as his wife Deepika . To this, talking to ihata.ma, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor gave a cheeky reply and said: "I will go over to Ranveer Singh and give him a big kiss."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer collaborated for the first in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Recently, the two also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's work front

Apart from this, Ranveer and Deepika have many films lined up. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on 28th April 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in key roles, which is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. He also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan alongside John Abraham, it will release on January 25, 2023. Next, she will star opposite Prabhas and Disha Patani in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K. Deepika also has the American comedy film The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.