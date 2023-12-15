Ranveer Singh has a ‘makhan’ reaction to Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Sher Khul Gaye; Saba Azad says THIS

Just a few hours back, the first track from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Sher Khul Gaye was released. Just within the hours of its release, the song has already been generating immense buzz on social media. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the sizzling chemistry of the duo and effortless dance moves. While the fans have been going gaga over the ‘party anthem’ track, being a doting husband, Ranveer Singh yet again became the biggest cheerleader as he dropped a ‘makhan’ comment on the post.

Ranveer Singh's 'makhan' reaction to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first track from Fighter

Today, on December 15, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and made the official announcement on her Instagram handle about the first track, Sher Khul Gaye. The song featuring the sizzling lead duo has already been turning heads. “Are you ready to rock and roar!?!#SherKhulGaye SONG OUT NOW,” she captioned the post.

“MAKKHAN!!! (accompanied by butter, a woman dancing, a man dancing, and musical notes emoji),” he dropped it in the comments section.

Fans reactions

On the other hand, several fans also expressed their frenzied emotions in the comments section. A fan wrote, “So they weren’t lying about the chemistry. DAMN,” another fan commented, “I’m so happy to see you dancing with hrithik together. I have waited for years!!”

A third fan commented, “The song is such a vibe” and another fan chimed in “Let the Party Begin with Sher” and another fan commented, “Love the dancing move deepika.”

Saba Azad lauds Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Sher Khul Gaye track

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s lady love Saba Azad also hyping up the Fighter star reacted to the post shared by him. Though she didn’t write anything but dropped a red heart, mirror ball, and dancing man emoji”.

The ever-so-versatile singers Vishal-Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have given their voices to the track. In addition to this, Kumaar has penned the song with Vishal & Sheykhar serving as the composer.

When Deepika Padukone said she has the best chemistry with Hrithik Roshan

Notably, the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8 was graced by the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. During the rapid-fire round, the show host, KJo had asked DP to name the actors who she has the best on-screen chemistry with. To this, she had named actors like many of her co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Hrithik Roshan.

“The truth is I think I have good chemistry with a lot of people. It goes without saying that Ranveer and I have amazing chemistry which is why we are even on this couch. But Shah Rukh, Ranbir. I had amazing chemistry with Irrfan, I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone's going to see in Fighter,” exclaimed the actress.

Deepika Padukone on loving, hating and tolerating one thing in Ranveer Singh

In addition to this, KJo also asked DP to share the things she loves, hates, and tolerates about Ranveer Singh after five years of embracing the marital phase. Before the actress replied, the show had reminded her that she loved Ranveer's emotional quotient, hated his sleep cycle, and tolerated his fashion sense.

However, now after five years of marriage, sharing what she loves, hates, and tolerates the actress stated, “I love his emotional quotient, I tolerate his sleep cycle because it has gotten better only, and I continue to tolerate his fashion sense. The lifestyle has changed, from hate, it moves upward."

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz amongst others. The film will hit the theaters on the eve of Republic Day, January 25, 2024.

