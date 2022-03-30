‘Ranveer Singh has delivered performance of a lifetime in Jayeshbhai Jordaar,’ says producer Maneesh Sharma

Ranveer Singh will be soon seen in the big screen entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, and backed by Yash Raj Films, the film is touted to present a new brand of hero and heroism in Indian cinema. Recently, a special screening of the film was organised at Yash Raj Films, and it left viewers extremely impressed and at a loss of words. Producer Maneesh Sharma shared the reaction of the audience and hailed Ranveer for his performance.

Maneesh revealed that Ranveer’s act in Jayeshbhai Jordaar was a “performance of a lifetime” and that the validation from the audience was overwhelming. Maneesh said, “It was so gratifying to see the reaction of the audience after the screening. People came into the theatre without having any presumption of what to expect from Jayeshbhai Jordaar and their validation was simply overwhelming. I think it’s safe for me to say that Ranveer has delivered the performance of a lifetime. It’s one for the ages. Something that will set him apart from his contemporaries because only he could have brought Jayeshbhai to life in this endearing and soulful manner!”

Maneesh further said that he could see that everyone was left speechless and teary-eyed after the screening. The producer explained that they were tears of joy regarding the message in the movie. He further added that he has not seen a reaction like this to a screening in many years. Maneesh concluded by stating that he hopes people like everything about the film, from the trailer to the release.

The much-awaited Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Pandey is making her debut on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film is slated to release on the 13th of May worldwide.

ALSO READ: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Maneesh Sharma on reuniting with Ranveer Singh: He likes to push boundaries as an artiste