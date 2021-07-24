Ranveer Singh has an early start to the weekend, flaunts his 'chill' mode in new PHOTOS

Lately, actor has been sharing updates on his social media regularly and his fans are loving them. From sharing selfies with filmmaker during his New Delhi trip to sharing glimpses of his morning dance session, Ranveer has been quite active on his Instagram account. Keeping up with his routine now, on Saturday too, the '83 actor gave an early start to his day as she headed out and shared photos on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a photo in which he could be seen standing alone in what appeared to be a worn out building. He is seen standing in the middle of it while admiring the area. Ranveer is seen clad in a black printed tee with green sweatpants, sneakers and a man purse. Ranveer is also seen flaunting his cap and a mask as he poses for a photo. In another photo that he shared on his Instagram stories, Ranveer flaunted his 'chill' mode for the weekend.

Take a look:

This week, Ranveer had joined filmmaker Karan Johar in New Delhi for the recce for their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan had even shared a selfie on his social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of their fun times together.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has quite a busy slate ahead of him. The actor has '83 lined up for release. The film stars him as Kapil Dev and will be seen as his on screen wife in the film. It is helmed by Kabir Khan. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar pending for release. Amid the pandemic, Ranveer shot for Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

