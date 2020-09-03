Ranveer Singh has an EPIC reaction as Amitabh Bachchan binges on chocolate at midnight & we can relate

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Amitabh Bachchan is a social media star and he can give any of the younger lot of actors a run for their money when it comes to his Instagram/ Twitter posts. Why? Because despite his busy schedule, every day, Mr. Bachchan takes out time and posts a photo, video or a picture on social media. And today, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID 19, took to social media to share a photo, in what looked like a chocolate named Maltesers, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “रात के 12 बजे जो इसे खाने का मज़ा है , वो कहीं और नहीं…”

Soon after, Kriti Sanon, and others stars left comments on the photo but it was ’s comment that caught our attention. Ranveer wrote, “Ohhh Bachchan sahabbbbb !!! uff yeh kya kar rahe hoooo aaaaaap…” Well, we totally agree with Ranveer because after seeing his post, we too were craving chocolate at midnight. That said, post the lockdown was lifted, Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets as he has started shooting for the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

And the 77-year-old actor shared pictures from the sets of the show, and also revealed how everyone has been working on the set with all possible safety precautions. Sharing a picture collage, which gave us a glimpse of the crew members wearing PPE kits on the sets, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "It's back at work... in a sea of blue PPE... KBC 12... started 2000... today year 2020... 20 years! Amaze... that's a lifetime!" On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

