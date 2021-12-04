Ranveer Singh has an epic reaction to Deepika Padukone’s PICS with Vijay Varma; Find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood and there is no denying that fact. We have often seen how these two indulge in social media banter. Their comments on each other’s pictures are always so much fun and grab everyone’s attention. Today yet again Ranveer’s comment on pictures that Vijay Varma posted has all our attention. We all saw what a boss lady Deepika was looking, as she was spotted at the airport in the morning. Well, she bumped into Vijay and the latter clicked a selfie with her. What happened next is what you will have to find out by scrolling further.

Vijay Varma clicked a selfie with Deepika Padukone as he bumped into her at the airport today. The actress wore a lavender colour blazer over a white tee and could be seen flaunting her pout. She tied her hair into a bun and looked flawless. Vijay on the other hand wore a black and red checks shirt and smiled as he posed next to the actress. In the next picture, we can see both of them smiling brightly. Sharing these pictures, Vijay wrote, “Look who I bumped into at the airport today. Da best. Baba is missed.” Taking to the comments section, Ranveer Singh wrote, “A Beauty and a Cutie.”

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh is currently in Delhi shooting for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Talking about Deepika Padukone, she was reportedly flying to Hyderabad for her next project. The film that will be helmed by Nag Ashwin is an ambitious pan-India project and will see Deepika with Prabhas for the first time.

