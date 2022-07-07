Ranveer Singh has 'fanboy' moment as he reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish: Made my day like no other

On July 6th, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 37th birthday and his industry friends took to their social media handles and wished the Band Baaja Baaraat actor. To make it more special former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also shared a major throwback picture, wishing the actor. The cricketer shared an unseen old picture with the actor from his teenage years. The photo also featured Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani along with them.

Sharing the image, Sachin captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?" In the photo, Sachin is wearing a blue shirt and black jacket in the photo while the Bajirao Mastani actor sported a white shirt and flaunted his long hair. Jagjit Singh looked dapper as he wore a white shirt, tie, and formal pants. Now, Ranveer has finally reacted to Sachin's birthday wish and re-shared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote: "My major Fanboy moment, at the ad shoot for TVS motorcycles! Incredible ! Thank you for posting this, Master! Made my day like no other! Love you then , now and forever!" he added.

Check out Ranveer Singh-Sachin Tendulkar's PIC:

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Ranveer treated his fans to a shirtless selfie. In the picture, he looked uber cool in sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww."



On the work front, the actor will star next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan in the pipeline.

