Ranveer Singh has a fanboy moment with South superstar Kamal Haasan; calls him one of the 'greats' of acting

definitely has a huge fan following all over the country and there is no doubt about this fact. The talented actor made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat and after that there was no looking back for him. Ranveer is known for his jolly and frank nature. Not only that, the Bajirao Mastani actor is also known for showcasing his utmost respect for each and every senior actor from the film industry.

Recently, Ranveer Singh had the chance to meet South superstar Kamal Haasan at an event. The Padmaavat actor was quite elated to meet him and as a token of gratitude, he has now shared a special post on Instagram. Sharing a picture with the Dashavathaaram actor along with the same post, Ranveer writes, "One of the greats of acting. What an honour.” In the picture, Ranveer can be seen holding Kamal Haasan’s hands as both of them smile at each other.

After his stint in the 2019 movie Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie ’83 which will also star his wife . It happens to be a sports drama which has been directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will be portraying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the much anticipated movie. The Simmba actor will then feature in the comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also stars Boman Irani and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Maneesh Sharma and is directed by Divyang Thakkar.

