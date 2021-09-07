Ranveer Singh has a 'kadak' reaction, Sussanne Khan applauds Hrithik Roshan and his 'Bollywood bicep'

Actor recently stunned the internet by flaunting his ripped physique in a workout photo that he shared on his social media handle. Known for his commitment and dedication to fitness, Hrithik is one of the biggest inspirations for people when it comes to workouts. His recent photo was an ode to his "Bollywood Bicep" and well, many stars including , Tiger Shroff, Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and others took note of it. These stars left their reactions to his post in the form of comments.

Taking to the post, Ranveer, who himself often flaunts his beastly avatar while working out in photos, dropped a comment on Hrithik's post and wrote, "Kadak". On the other hand, Sussanne Khan also left a reaction. She wrote, "Wowzer!!" with applause and biceps emoticons. Farhan Akhtar, who shares a great friendship with Hrithik, could not stop laughing at his caption. Vidyut Jammwal wrote, "The Artist AND the Art". Tiger Shroff also was blown away by Hrithik's photo. The Fighter actor left his fans too, swooning over his photo.

Take a look:

Hrithik's photo went viral on social media and fans loved it. The actor has been sweating it out hard and is gearing up for two of his actioners including Fighter and Vikram Vedha remake. In Fighter, Hrithik will be collaborating with . The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

On the other hand, Vikram Vedha's remake will star with Hrithik. The film is a remake of a South film that stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Fans of the actors are excited to see Hrithik and Saif in the roles.

