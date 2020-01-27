Ranveer Singh has a message for Deepika Padukone as their fans cheer for the couple in Chennai; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will share screen space in Kabir Khan’s ‘83

Ever since and have tied the knot, the two have been taking over the Internet with their social media PDA. From leaving lovey-dovey comments on each other’s photos to indulging in PDA at events, DeepVeer, as they are fondly called, are one of B-towns favorite couple and in the latest, we have Ranveer Singh taking his PDA a notch higher when he jetted off to Chennai to unveil the poster of Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

At the event, when Ranveer met his fans, the Padmaavat actor was seen recording a video with his fans, and in the said video, we can see his fans telling him that they love him and Deepika, as they say, “We love you and Deepika! We are greatest fans of yours.” Thereafter, Ranveer thanks them and asks them to say it again. Ranveer says, “Thank you. This is a video, say that again.” As the fans reiterate their love, he says, “I love you too! Thank you.” Well, we quite like this sweet gesture by Ranveer for his wifey.

Post Ram Leela, Bajiro Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the fourth time in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 wherein Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play the role of his wife. In an interview, when Deepika was asked about playing Ranveer’s on-screen wife in ‘83, she had said that it was refreshing to finally work with Ranveer in a film that was not a period epic. Post ‘83, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and in the film, Ranveer will play the role of a Gujarati man. As for Deepika, post Chhapaak, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film starring Ananya Panday and Siddharth Chaturvedi

