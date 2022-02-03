Ranveer Singh has THIS reaction after watching Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan has released fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. They cannot keep calm and have been going gaga over everything related to the film. Be it the songs or the clips from the movie, everything has been receiving a lot of love. Well, the actors are on a promotional spree these days and step out to promote the film every day. They have been opening their hearts out about their journey in the film and we are getting to hear new stories related to the film each day. In the latest interview, Deepika Padukone revealed hubby Ranveer Singh’s reaction after he watched the movie.

Deepika Padukone while speaking to Indianexpress.com revealed that Gehraiyaan looks like the most intense film she has done since the 2015 release Tamasha that starred Ranbir Kapoor opposite her. This Imtiaz Ali film received a lot of love from the fans and become one of the most loved movies of Ranbir and Deepika. Well, talking about what hubby Ranveer Singh said after watching the film DP revealed that he too felt that this is the most intense film she has done.

Deepika Padukone further added that her character of Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan has shades of Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and Tara from Tamasha because of the way they have been written. But, she quipped that her character in Gehraiyaan is ‘probably the most complex character, which makes this role different and extremely challenging’ than whatever she has done.

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the title track of the film was recently released and fans are pouring in love for it. The Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Deepika Padukone movie is all set to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan trailer: 'My babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx'