Ranveer Singh has THIS reaction to Alia Bhatt's gorgeous photos and it is truly unmissable

If there is one on screen duo that has entertained the audience in the past and is already gearing up to repeat their magic again, it is and . Having won hearts with their on screen camaraderie in Gully Boy, Ranveer and Alia are prepping to repeat the same in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani. While the first look left fans excited, recently, the sweet comment that Ranveer left on Alia's gorgeous photos from her trip has also grabbed the attention of fans.

Alia recently shared photos from her trip to Bulgaria. The Raazi star was seen flaunting her happiness in a chic look. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a one-shoulder pink top with high-waisted jeans while posing in front of a picturesque backdrop of the hills and a lake. Seeing the photos, while fans could not stop gushing over the star's look, Ranveer too dropped a comment on the same. On his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star's photos, Ranveer left several heart emoticons.

Not just Ranveer, even Alia's mom Soni Razdan dropped a sweet comment for her. She wrote, "Couldn’t agree more," with a heart emoticon. Apart from this, Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan were lovestruck by Alia's pretty photos from her trip.

Amid all the buzz, Ranveer and Alia's fans cannot wait to see the two back on the screen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It was just a few weeks back that director released the first look of Alia and Ranveer as Rani aur Rocky on social media. The film will also star Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

