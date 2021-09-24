Ranveer Singh has THIS reaction as Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu face off in a match

Actress and her badminton rendezvous with ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been making headlines this week. Earlier, she had shared photos on social media from her match with PV Sindhu and yesterday, she shared a behind-the-scenes video with her. Amid all the buzz, could not resist reacting to his wife Deepika's badminton face off against the Olympian, PV Sindhu. And Ranveer’s reaction to Deepika's latest video with the Indian shuttler will leave you in awe.

Taking to the comment section of Deepika and PV Sindhu's match video, Ranveer was quick to react. He wrote, "So Cool" with a smiley emoticon with sunglasses. Earlier too, when Deepika and PV Sindhu stepped out for a dinner in the city, Ranveer also joined them and later shared a selfie on social media with both the ladies. It looks like both Deepika and Ranveer share a great bond with PV Sindhu and fans of all 3 are loving every bit of it.

Take a look:

Not just Ranveer, Homi Adajania also commented on Deepika's video with PV Sindhu and wrote, "this is too cool padoo." Fans too have been wondering if Deepika and PV Sindhu are collaborating on some project since the photos and videos have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer currently have their date dairies full. Ranveer will be seen next in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and '83. He also has shot for Cirkus and now is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika has '83, along with Fighter, Shakun Batra's untitled film, Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and the Intern adaptation in the pipeline.

Also Read|WATCH What PV Sindhu had to say about Deepika Padukone post their match