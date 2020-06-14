  1. Home
Ranveer Singh heartbroken with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

As Sushant Singh Rajput passes away today, Ranveer Singh mourns the Kedarnath actor’s demise.
15349 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 10:10 pm
Ranveer Singh heartbroken with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who had won millions of hearts with his impeccable acting chops and handsome looks, has passed away today. The 34 year old actor had, reportedly, committed suicide and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The media reports also suggested that the Kai Po Che actor was battling depression for some months now following which he ended up taking the drastic step. Needless to say, Sushant’s demise has come as a grave shock for everyone be it the aam aadmi or a celebrity.

Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surface, the social media has been flooded with messaged mourning the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death. Several celebrities have penned heartfelt messages for SSR. Ranveer Singh also paid his condolence on social media and stated that he is heartbroken with the news of Sushant’s demise. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared a monochrome picture of the late actor and captioned it with a broken heart emoticon. Undoubtedly, Sushant’s picture in Ranveer’s post does leave us with tears in our eyes.

Take a look Ranveer Singh’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

For the uninitiated, Sushant was last seen in Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie was released on OTT last year. He will be next seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s upcoming directorial Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The movie happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood romance drama Fault In Our Stars and will mark Sushant’s last appearance on the silver screen.

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Love this - take time to comment and then put a sad face when you would have yourself taken away work from a more talented and more commercially successful sushant. He deserved the kind of films ranveer is doing yet he didnt have any.

