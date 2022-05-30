Ranveer Singh is heartbroken by Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, mourns the loss in a recent post

Yesterday a piece of heartbreaking news left everyone shocked and shattered. The popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. Many celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn his loss and the recent name to get added in this list is that of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh mourns Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala wherein he is striking his iconic pose. Sharing this picture, Ranveer captioned it as “Dil da ni mada…” with a heartbroken emoji. Apart from that many other celebs too had taken to their social media to express their grief. Vicky Kaushal had taken to his Instagram stories and wrote the same line from Sidhu Moose Wala’s song and wrote ‘Dil da ni mada’. Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.” Vikrant Massey too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Shocked, numb & at a loss for words. An Artist I listened to almost every single day. A voice one knew was blessed from above. Condolences & prayers for strength to his family & millions of his fans RIP #sidhumoosewala.”

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post:

This unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. it is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn. Former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's camaraderie at an event will make you excited for Cirkus; PHOTOS