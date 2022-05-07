Ranveer Singh heartily cheers for Mumbai Indians as they win IPL match; WATCH video

Ranveer Singh is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and there is never a dull moment with him around. He always makes any movie worth watching. In the coming days, Ranveer is all set to entertain his fans in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer is also super on his Instagram and on Friday, as Mumbai Indians won the IPL match, Ranveer’s happiness new no bounds. He was the stadium and his happiness was clear as a day.

Ranveer looked extremely dapper in his stadium outfit. He wore a purple printed co-ord set and paired it a while bucket hat. He also accessorised the look with cool tinted shades. Ranveer was seen smiling, laughing and jumping as MI won. Ranveer captured the special and shared it on his Instagram. He came the caption small yet self explanatory. ‘MUMBAIINDIAS #MIVSGT” and topped it off with a crown emoji.Yep, it seems Ranveer’s happiness knew bounds. Along with these pictures, Ranveer shared numerous others as well.

Check Ranveer's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Apart from this, he also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He was last seen in 83 alongside Deepika Padukone and was immensely praised for his performance.

